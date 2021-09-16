Home / Trending / Dog’s reaction on being asked about scattered toilet paper rolls is hilarious
Dog’s reaction on being asked about scattered toilet paper rolls is hilarious

The video features a dog named Max.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 06:43 PM IST

Most will agree when that every dog is adorable and absolutely perfect. Though at times they chew up random things at your house or interrupt you while you are working from home, you’ll still love your dog to the moon and back. Also, these derpy actions of the canines make for incredibly hilarious videos that are entertaining to watch. Case in point, this clip that showcases a dog named Max’s reaction on being asked about toilet paper rolls scattered throughout a house.

The video opens to show a trail of scattered toilet paper rolls that leads to the culprit sitting on a couch – it is the dog named Max. What, however, makes the video absolutely hilarious to watch is how the dog avoids eye contact with its human when asked about the incident.

Take a look at the rib-tickling video:

Did the clip leave you chuckling too?

