Dog’s special friendship with garbage collector is too adorable to handle. Watch

Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:47 PM IST
The video of dog's friendship with its regular garbage collector was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog waiting for its friend who is a garbage collector.(Instagram/@dogsofinstagram)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Videos on friendships that dogs form with people who are not their pet parents are absolutely delightful to watch. Just like this clip that shows such a bond between a dog and a garbage collector. It is one of such videos that may uplift your mood almost instantly.

The video is posted on an Instagram page with a simple caption. It explains how every Friday the dog waits for his garbage collector friend. The video also opens to show the dog waiting for his buddy. What is amazing to watch is how the pooch reacts after her meets the man.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments.

“This is the best friendship,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s too adorable,” commented another. “I bet that’s his favorite stop of the week,” expressed a third. “This is my new favorite video,” wrote a fourth.

instagram dog.
Saturday, August 06, 2022
