Dolly Chaiwala is Starbucks’ new brand ambassador? Company denies viral claim

Social media has been flooded with posts linking Dolly Chaiwala to Starbucks. Many claimed that the coffee chain giant appointed the internet sensation as their brand ambassador in India. The company, however, issued a clarification, stating that it has not “entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala.” Several X posts claimed that Dolly Chaiwala has become the new face of Starbucks India. (Screengrab (X))

“In light of recent conversations, we’d like to clarify that TATA Starbucks has no official brand ambassador in India,” Starbucks India posted on LinkedIn.

Starbucks’ full statement on Dolly Chaiwala:

“CLARIFICATION REGARDING REPORTS OF STARBUCKS BRAND AMBASSADOR. We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala,” the company stated.

“A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign. TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities,” it continued.

How did the rumour start?

It all started with a meme created as an April Fool’s Day prank. In the post, a social media user claimed that Starbucks has decided that Dolly Chaiwala (Sunil Patil) will be appointed as their formal brand ambassador.

It didn’t take long for people to reshare the post without verifying the fact, creating an online buzz that was finally addressed by the company.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Dolly Chaiwala became an internet sensation for making tea in his unique style. Hailing from Nagpur, he is usually seen dressed in a waistcoat, large sunglasses, and gold chains around his neck. He also often sports a unique hairstyle.

Last year, Dolly Chaiwala triggered a social media frenzy when Bill Gates visited his shop to drink tea prepared by him.