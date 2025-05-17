New smartphone? Mystery over ‘crystal clear iPhone’ resolved as viral video sparks buzz on social media

A video of a woman browsing through her phone went viral on social media as some suggested there's something unique about the device she's carrying. In the viral TikTok video, it seems that a woman is holding what looks to be a crystal clear iPhone.(TikTok )

In the viral TikTok video, it seems that she is holding what looks to be a crystal clear iPhone.

Meanwhile, some users speculated that the object might be a brand-new Nokia phone, which costs well over 30,000 pounds. However, there isn't a phone like that.

Nokia, however, hasn't announced any plans for such a phone and its most recent devices, which were manufactured under license from HMD Global and formally introduced in 2025, are much more conventional. Some of these include Nokia 235 4G, the Nokia 2660 Flip, and the Nokia 3210 (2024), a reimagining of the classic 1999 model with 4G, Bluetooth, and longer battery life.

Woman clears up the mystery about phone

The mystery was clarified by the woman herself via a follow-up video, in which she revealed that the gadget she was carrying was a “methaphone,” which is a piece of acrylic shaped like an iPhone. It has been designed to “replace the feeling” of owning a phone.

“My friend is actually the inventor and creator of these, and he told me that what he wanted to test was, if we’re all so addicted to our phones, then could you potentially curb somebody’s addiction by replacing the feeling of having a phone in your pocket with something that feels exactly the same?” she explained.

She emphasized the methaphone struck a chord with millions of people because it “feels like a physical artifact that directly responds to this collective tension we all feel about how our devices, which are meant to make us more connected, are actually having the exact opposite effect.” Cat further stated that she frequently makes remarks about the adverse effects of technology on society.

Netizens react as viral video sparks debate on phone addiction and technology's impact

However, not every viewer was agreed with Cat. “So this is not a real phone, it’s just glass and they’re trying to make it sound deeper than what it is,” one person commented.

However, another wrote: “Nobody addicted to holding phones, they’re addicted to the apps.”

The prevalence of phone addiction continues to increase particularly among youth.

Dr. Marianne Trent, a clinical psychologist, previously voiced to Metro her concerns regarding children's usage of technology during a time when their brains and behavioral patterns are still growing.

A University of Oxford study is investigating if phones may be a factor in the rising number of children and teenagers receiving treatment for mental health issues.