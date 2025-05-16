Why is TikTok not working? Potential reasons for loading error

TikTok is not working for several users across the United States. As of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, over 30,000 users had reported issues with TikTok on DownDetector, with the majority saying the app was stuck loading or failing to open properly. TikTok is not working for several users across the US.(UnSplash)

Why is TikTok not working? Possible causes:

Scheduled Maintenance or Updates: TikTok may be undergoing routine server maintenance or rolling out updates, which can temporarily disrupt service.

Cybersecurity Incidents: While there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack, such incidents can occasionally lead to widespread outages or connectivity issues.

Also Read: Valeria Marquez case: Unknown woman spotted on livestream after Mexican influencer shot

TikTok outage reports -

Several users reported issues with TikTok on DownDetector, with many initially fearing their accounts had been banned.

“I really thought my account got banned. So glad I’m not the only one having problems. Kinda annoyed though, just woke up and it’s my routine to scroll for a bit,” one person reported.

Another wrote, “TikTok is down. No videos will load, just a never ending loading screen.”

A third person wrote, “I open the app and it just loads, all my vids are gone aswell.”

Another user wrote, "Two minutes without tiktok. The world has stopped spinning. I tried to scroll and was met with a blank void—no dances, no thirst traps, not even a single kitty on a skateboard. The algorithm, my once-reliable god, has abandoned me. I yelled at the sky. No answer. Only silence and the mocking reflection of my own face in a dark scree.'

Another person reported, “Yall I’m still getting notifications from my videos but can’t see my profile or my videos.”

As of now, TikTok has not responded to the widespread outage reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information