TikTok down? Users say app not working amid server outage reports

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 16, 2025 02:30 AM IST

TikTok is currently down in the United States, with several users reporting that the app is not working due to server connection issues. 

TikTok is currently down in the United States, with several users taking to X to report that the app is not working due to server connection issues.

TikTok is down in US.(Pixabay)
TikTok is down in US.(Pixabay)

DownDetector Reports -

As of 4:50 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had received over 25,000 reports.

“I really thought my account got banned. So glad I’m not the only one having problems. Kinda annoyed though, just woke up and it’s my routine to scroll for a bit,” one person reported.

Another wrote, “TikTok is down. No videos will load, just a neverending loading screen.”

A third person wrote, “I open the app and it just loads, all my vids are gone aswell.”

X reports -

Several TikTok users took to X to report that their app was not working.

One wrote, “TikTok is down and I lowkey thought they went ahead and banned it again without warning.”

Another user added, “Me reloading the page, turning my WiFi on & off thinking my phone is broken but tiktok is just down.”

 

A third person commented, “Thought my internet went out because tik tok isn’t working. Only to find out tiktok is down lol lovely.”

Another user expressed frustration: “Did I just really get out of a nearly 2 hour long meeting just to see TikTok is down??”

TikTok is yet to issue a statement on the outage reports. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
