Donald Trump cheekily uses pic with Jill Biden to sell his new perfume: 'Enemies can't resist'

As US President-elect Donald Trump is busy hawking his new line of perfume and cologne, the Republican is not letting go of any chance to advertise his $199 fragrance which smells like "the sweet scent of victory." Jill Biden and Trump were waiting for French First Lady Brigitte Macron to assume the seat between them.(Reuters)

Trump's newest "Fight Fight Fight" line of men’s and women’s fragrances is based on the word he uttered after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Recently seen at the reopening of the iconic cathedral Notre-Dame in Paris, Trump used a picture of him with first lady Jill Biden to promote his scent. In a photo that was taken on Saturday, the two were seen sitting one seat apart from each other and appearing busy in conversation. They were caught on camera smiling at each other while waiting for French first lady Brigitte Macron to assume the seat between them.

‘Enemies can’t resist'

In his post on Truth Social a day after, Trump shared the picture of himself with Jill Biden with the caption: “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist.”

Interestingly, this was Trump's first public appearance in an international event after his thumping victory in the November US elections while for Jill Biden, this was her final foreign trip as the first lady.

The photo of both Trump and first lady Biden stood in stark contrast to the months of bitter takedowns between her husband Joe Biden and his rival. Trump had said that President Biden, was “thrown out like a dog” after he withdrew from the race to be replaced by his deputy Kamala Harris.

Trump's latest launches

Among the latest items Donald Trump has promoted or sold are cologne, NFT trading cards, and autographed guitars, some of which were priced at over $10,000.

Throughout his campaign and after his election victory, Trump marketed various products, even as he faces hundreds of millions of dollars in unresolved legal debts.

Following the release of $100 silver coins, a limited edition run of 1,000 sneakers, $60 Trump-branded Bibles, and NFT cards, he introduced a line of “Trump Watches” in September, with prices reaching up to $100,000.