Donald Trump fan shocked to be fired by his administration: ‘I was a Trump supporter’

US President Donald Trump’s plan to cut down on the size of the federal workforce has impacted hundreds of Philadelphia IRS employees. According to NBC News, around 400 Philadelphia IRS employees received their termination notices on Thursday. Among those affected was Donald Trump voter Robert McCabe, who spoke to NBC10 about his shock at being laid off. Donald Trump has come under criticism from a former supporter(AFP)

“Downtrodden mood”

McCabe told NBC10 he was told of his termination while waiting for instructions on dealing with a log-in issue. He also said that a number of other IRS employees were facing tech issues and the general mood was “downtrodden”.

“We sat around all day and did nothing, I mean, talk about government efficiency. We waited around all day while we waited for our fate,” McCabe said.

“Like a wrecking ball”

The former IRS employee said he backed the idea of cutting down on government spending but thought it would be done more gradually and smartly. He also identified himself as someone who used to support Trump.

“I was a Trump supporter. You know when he talks about government waste and all that, yes, I’m behind it,” he said.

“I believe there is a lot of stuff in the government that needs fixing. And that’s part of the reason why I actually wanted to work for the government, actually. To help change. Help change the things that are wrong in the world, you know?”

“I thought that someone with his business acumen would have come in with a fine-tooth comb and actually found it instead of coming in with a wrecking ball and destroying people’s lives for no reason,” said McCabe.

Footage of his remarks has gone viral online, where he found few supporters.

Trump’s detractors latched onto the interview to point out the US President’s shortcomings.

“Trump's business acumen consists of inheriting his daddy's successful real estate business. Every other business he tried to create failed miserably,” read one comment on Reddit.

“It’s weird that these people think for some reason that they won’t be personally affected, and only seem to care when they are,” another Reddit user said.