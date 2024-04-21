Doordarshan anchor faints during live news reading: 'I could no longer see, blacked out'

Amid the terrible heatwave in West Bengal, Doordarshan anchor Lopamudra Sinha fainted while reading live news. Sinha, who works in the West Bengal branch of Doordarshan, took to Facebook to share about her health. Lopamudra Sinha fainted while reading live news. (Facebook)

In the video, when translated from Bengali to English, she said, "During live news, my BP (blood pressure) dropped drastically, I fainted. I had been feeling sick for quite some time; I thought drinking some water would fix it. I never sit down to read the news with water. Be it 10-minute news or half an hour, it is never needed. I point to the floor manager and ask for a bottle of water. But yesterday, at that time, the general story was going, and no bytes were running. As a result, I could not drink the water. At last, a byte comes, and I finally had the water." (Also Read: Mamata Banerjee shocked at ‘saffronisation’ of Doordarshan; BJP calls it ‘homecoming’)

She also added, "I thought I could finish the remaining four news stories. I somehow completed two; number three was a story on the heatwave. While reading it, I was slowly getting sick. I thought I could finish and tried to hold myself together, but I could not. During that story, I could no longer see. The teleprompter dimmed, and I blacked out."

Watch the video here:

More on West Bengal's heatwave:

Panagarh in West Burdwan district registered the state's maximum temperature (42.5°C), while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that other areas in South Bengal would face heat waves over the next two to three days. (Also Read: IMD weather report: ‘Severe heatwave’ alert for West Bengal. Top updates)

Day temperatures have been above 40°C in places such as Dum Dum, Midnapore, Bankura, Salt Lake, Canning, Kalikunda, Burdwan, Asansol, Purulia, Jhargram, and Balurghat.

The West Bengal government was compelled to announce an early summer holiday for state-run schools starting on April 22due to heatwave conditions.