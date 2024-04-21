 Doordarshan anchor faints during live news reading: 'I could no longer see, blacked out' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Doordarshan anchor faints during live news reading: 'I could no longer see, blacked out'

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 21, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Lopamudra Sinha, who works in Doordarshan West Bengal, took to Facebook to share about her health.

Amid the terrible heatwave in West Bengal, Doordarshan anchor Lopamudra Sinha fainted while reading live news. Sinha, who works in the West Bengal branch of Doordarshan, took to Facebook to share about her health.

Lopamudra Sinha fainted while reading live news. (Facebook)
Lopamudra Sinha fainted while reading live news. (Facebook)

In the video, when translated from Bengali to English, she said, "During live news, my BP (blood pressure) dropped drastically, I fainted. I had been feeling sick for quite some time; I thought drinking some water would fix it. I never sit down to read the news with water. Be it 10-minute news or half an hour, it is never needed. I point to the floor manager and ask for a bottle of water. But yesterday, at that time, the general story was going, and no bytes were running. As a result, I could not drink the water. At last, a byte comes, and I finally had the water." (Also Read: Mamata Banerjee shocked at ‘saffronisation’ of Doordarshan; BJP calls it ‘homecoming’)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She also added, "I thought I could finish the remaining four news stories. I somehow completed two; number three was a story on the heatwave. While reading it, I was slowly getting sick. I thought I could finish and tried to hold myself together, but I could not. During that story, I could no longer see. The teleprompter dimmed, and I blacked out."

Watch the video here:

More on West Bengal's heatwave:

Panagarh in West Burdwan district registered the state's maximum temperature (42.5°C), while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that other areas in South Bengal would face heat waves over the next two to three days. (Also Read: IMD weather report: ‘Severe heatwave’ alert for West Bengal. Top updates)

Day temperatures have been above 40°C in places such as Dum Dum, Midnapore, Bankura, Salt Lake, Canning, Kalikunda, Burdwan, Asansol, Purulia, Jhargram, and Balurghat.

The West Bengal government was compelled to announce an early summer holiday for state-run schools starting on April 22due to heatwave conditions.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Doordarshan anchor faints during live news reading: 'I could no longer see, blacked out'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On