Doraemon’s Nobita has finally married Shizuka and tweeple just can’t keep calm

If you’ve grown up watching the adorable anime cartoon Doraemon then you may be familiar with the cartoon’s protagonist Nobita Nobi. An average student and a failure in almost every chore, Nobita was a mess until the robo-cat Doraemon enters his life. After that with Doraemon’s gadgets, Nobita excelled in almost every thing except one. Nobita was unable to express his feelings to his long-time friend Shizuka and left most of us rooting for him.

Now, in a movie poster of the new Doraemon movie, Nobita and Shizuka can be seen in a wedding setup. The pleasant surprise has left netizens with happy tears and the tweets have prompted the hashtag #Nobita to trend on Twitter.

The movie Doraemon: Stand By Me 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film by the same name. The film, however, was released in November 2020 in Japan but recently was announced to be released in India on February.

Here are some of the best wishes on Twitter by netizens

finally... childhood ended 🥺💙

our boy Nobita did it well! .#nobita pic.twitter.com/zoiYzNi9sL — Aamir Ustad (@aamir_ustad) January 19, 2021

From this : To this :

Nobita got his Sizuka atlast 😭 pic.twitter.com/wmF482w16X — katha 💫 (@daffahojaosare) January 19, 2021

me and my friends seeing Doraemon, Nobita and Shizuka trending on @Twitter (who are grownups). pic.twitter.com/77GIT3284p — Bustin Jieber (@knownassurajit) January 19, 2021

Doraemon stans assemble...our boy Nobita did it 💅 pic.twitter.com/tJEbHzLgM2 — Tanisha⁷ Birthday 💫 on like limit ☠ (@levicorpus20) January 19, 2021

This individual felt bad for Dekisuki, another character in the cartoon

Feeling sad with Dekisugi and 234 others💔#Nobita pic.twitter.com/svtdhoagZA — P R A T Y U S H 😈 (@ItssPratyush) January 20, 2021

Did you cry happy tears at this union too?