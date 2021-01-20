Doraemon’s Nobita has finally married Shizuka and tweeple just can’t keep calm
If you’ve grown up watching the adorable anime cartoon Doraemon then you may be familiar with the cartoon’s protagonist Nobita Nobi. An average student and a failure in almost every chore, Nobita was a mess until the robo-cat Doraemon enters his life. After that with Doraemon’s gadgets, Nobita excelled in almost every thing except one. Nobita was unable to express his feelings to his long-time friend Shizuka and left most of us rooting for him.
Now, in a movie poster of the new Doraemon movie, Nobita and Shizuka can be seen in a wedding setup. The pleasant surprise has left netizens with happy tears and the tweets have prompted the hashtag #Nobita to trend on Twitter.
The movie Doraemon: Stand By Me 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film by the same name. The film, however, was released in November 2020 in Japan but recently was announced to be released in India on February.
Here are some of the best wishes on Twitter by netizens
This individual felt bad for Dekisuki, another character in the cartoon
Did you cry happy tears at this union too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobita and Shizuka got married and tweeple can’t be any happier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Lakshmi’s Indian dish in honour of Kamala Harris may make your mouth water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First dogs Major and Champ move in to the White House after 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities deploy TV, music, selfie stand for vaccine centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Kashmiri folk singer aims for wider audience with his music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP's K9 dog squad set to join security team for Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two 100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old rhino iguana dubbed oldest member of species in captivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox