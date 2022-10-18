Driver grows ‘mini garden’ on top of auto in Delhi, initiative wows IAS officer

Rooftop garden got a whole new meaning thanks to this interesting idea by a Delhi auto driver. Turns out, to beat the heat, the driver created a ‘mini garden’ on top of his vehicle. Shared on Twitter, the pictures of the auto have created a buzz amid people.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu IAS posted the images on Twitter. She also shared a caption to explain more. “Just clicked by a friend at India Gate today in Delhi, Mahendra Kumar, an enterprising auto driver, has grown a mini garden on the roof of his auto to protect himself and passengers from the heat creating a mini AC effect. Amazing Indians,” she tweeted. She also added two hashtags to her post, they are #climateaction and #coolauto.

Take a look at the post:

Just clicked by a friend at India Gate today in Delhi, Mahendra Kumar,an enterprising auto driver,has grown a mini garden on the roof of his auto to protect himself & passengers from the heat creating a mini AC effect. Amazing Indians 😊 #climateaction #coolauto pic.twitter.com/5civ50MBQI — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 14, 2022

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being tweeted, the share has gathered close to 1,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various interesting comments. “I have seen him many times in front of my college (Zakir Husain Delhi college), once I took a ride in his auto from my college to CP, my only motive was to support him and his great initiative,” posted a Twitter user. “Yes, it's amazing. Innovative idea,” wrote another. “Have seen this auto on CP roads, ingenious,” expressed third.

