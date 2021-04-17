Drivers get out of cars to remove traffic cones to help clear road for ambulance. Watch

In a story which showcases the true essence of humanity, some people took it upon themselves to clear a road to help an ambulance pass through.

Originally shared on TikTok, the clip is now being posted by many across different social media platforms. Just like this post shared on Instagram. “British neighbors got out of their cars, clearing the road to make way for the ambulance,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows a few drivers getting out of their cars to remove traffic cones to clear the way for the ambulance. A text appearing on the screen informs that the ambulance was on its way to answer an emergency call. "We were on our way to a 999 call... and this happened," the text reads. 999 is the official emergency number for the United Kingdom.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video, since being posted a day ago, has already gathered more than 22,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many applauded the gestures of the drivers.

“A good sign of hope for humanity,” wrote an Instagram user. “This makes me feel good about humans,” shared another. “There’s still good people and heroes,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

