Drug dealer found guilty of murdering Nila Patel in ‘horrific, violent’ attack

A drug dealer who killed a woman by stamping on her head has been found guilty of murder in the UK. Chukwuemeka Ahanonu attacked Nila Patel on June 24, 2025, in what authorities described as “the most horrific, violent and random attack”. Nila Patel lost her life in a horrific and random attack

The 24-year-old had no connection to Patel and had never met the 56-year-old before the incident. Moments after flipping his BMW in Leicester, he launched a brutal and unprovoked assault.

On Monday, a jury found Ahanonu guilty of murder. He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, claiming diminished responsibility. But the jury upheld the murder charge and Ahanonu will be sentenced today.

“A man has been found guilty of the murder of a woman who he randomly attacked in a Leicester street after crashing his car while under the influence of cannabis,” Leicestershire Police said in a press release on March 23.

The violent assault Ahanonu flipped his car close to Leicester Royal Infirmary on June 24, 2025. According to the police, he had been driving “erratically and dangerously” shortly before the crash, swerving across lanes and ignoring traffic lights.

He emerged from the wrecked car and targeted Patel at random, kicking and punching her and stamping on her head.

According to a BBC report, Patel suffered a fractured skull and a brain injury in the attack. She died two days later in hospital.

Ahanonu, meanwhile, was restrained by security officers from the nearby Leicester Royal Infirmary until police arrived. It was later found that before the brutal attack, he had been smoking cannabis. A bag of cannabis was also found in his car.

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Drug dealer tests positive for THC Ahanonu was tested for THC hours after he assaulted Nila Patel. The test found a level of 7.6mcg, well above the limit of 2mcg.

The court heard that the 24-year-old maintained his flashy lifestyle by selling drugs. He earned upwards of £10,000 a month through drug dealing and had a network of over 250 customers.

This money paid for his house, cars and his own drug habit. The court was also told that Ahanonu had “smoked lots of cannabis” before the attack on Patel.

He admitted to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and assault of an emergency worker. During police interviews, the drug dealer claimed he could not remember attacking Patel.

‘Horrific attack’ Detective Inspector Emma Matts of Leicestershire Police, said: “Ahanonu was unknown to Ms Patel. After crashing his vehicle, he ran from the scene, violently attacking Ms Patel.

“This was the most horrific, violent and random attack by a stranger on a kind, gentle and loving woman, who was simply making her way home.

“It is hard to imagine what Ms Patel went through in those moments.

“My thoughts continue to remain with her and with her family and friends, who have suffered and continue to suffer the most horrendous distress and pain.” (Also read: Indian-origin woman ‘minding her own business’ slapped outside Dublin office)

Nila Patel’s children, Jaidan and Danika Patel, remembered her as “funny, kind and deeply caring” in a heartfelt tribute.

“She was quiet, gentle, funny, kind, loving and deeply caring,” they said.

“She always put others before herself and she never expected anything in return.

“Mum still had so much life ahead of her. She should have had the chance to grow old, to enjoy retirement, to become a grandmother and to celebrate many more milestones with her family.”