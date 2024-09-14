Dubai princess shares rare videos of dad and UAE Prime Minister: ‘There's no one like you’

Dubai princess Latifa M R Al Maktoum recently expressed her deep affection for her father, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the UAE, through a touching Instagram post. On Friday, she posted a heart-warming clip on Instagram with the translated message, "There is no one like you, Father," originally in Arabic. Dubai princess Latifa M R Al Maktoum a shared a heartfelt Instagram video for her father, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.(Instagram/ @latifamrm1)

The video, which quickly garnered over 57,000 views, showcases Sheikha Latifa's deep admiration and love for her father. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the ruler of Dubai and the vice president of the UAE, is depicted in a series of candid moments, highlighting the special bond between father and daughter. Latifa is one of the 26 children of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Another daughter of the Dubai ruler, Sheikha Mahra, publicly divorced her husband through a controversial Instagram post recently and launched her own a perfume named “Divorce” this week.

Here's how the internet reacted to the clip

The post garnered a flood of positive reactions from the online community. Commenters have expressed their admiration for the touching tribute. Aisha Al Farsi remarked, "Such a beautiful tribute, truly touching to see the love and respect she has for her father. It’s moments like these that make us appreciate family bonds." Omar Al Shamsi added, "It’s heartwarming to witness this side of the ruler; a loving father. This video perfectly captures their close relationship."

Mona Al Qassimi noted, "A heartfelt message from a daughter to her father. It’s lovely to see such sincerity and emotional depth." Ahmed Al Nuaimi shared, "This tribute is not just touching but also a reminder of the importance of family. The love shared in this video is palpable." Fatima Al Marri commented, "The love and respect in this video are truly moving. It’s wonderful to see this side of Sheikha Latifa and her father." Youssef Al Sayeed added, "This is a beautiful example of family love and connection. The personal touch in the video makes it all the more special."

Background on Sheikha Latifa

Sheikha Latifa, born on 5 December 1985, is a well-known Emirati figure and a member of the ruling family of Dubai. Her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, serves as both the ruler of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the UAE. Sheikha Latifa has been in the public eye for various reasons, including a high-profile escape attempt from Dubai in 2018, which ended with her return to the UAE. Despite past controversies, her recent social media post underscores a personal and positive aspect of her relationship with her father.