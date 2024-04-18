'Eerie moment sky turns green as storm hits Dubai. Watch viral video

Dubai witnessed a dramatic shift in weather patterns on April 16 as the heaviest rainfall in 75 years plunged the city into a waterlogged maze. Traffic stopped, flights were cancelled, and schools were closed as the “historic weather event” created chaos around the region. Expectedly, visuals from the rain-battered city made their way onto social media. One of those visuals shocked people, as it showed the grey skyline of Dubai turning green during the storm. Dubai rain: A bus stands abandoned in pouring rain as the sky turns green as a storm hits Dubai. (AP)

An X user shared the video with a caption that reads, “Sky turns green In Dubai! Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today.” The 23-second-long video captures clouds with a green hue covering the city’s skyline.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views. The video has further collected nearly 700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this video from Dubai?

“Very unexpected weather,” wrote an X user.

“Maybe some unexpected consequences of cloud seeding,” wondered another.

“Green usually means hail, tornados, or both,” expressed a third.

“Usually when the sky does that, it means a tornado is coming,” joined a fourth.

“This can't be good,” posted a fifth.

“That's supercell, tornado colour. I've seen it in the deserts of southwestern United States,” commented a sixth.

Why does the sky sometimes turn green during a storm?

According to an article published by Fox News last year, it is caused when the light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates ice droplets in the cloud.

"Water/ice particles in storm clouds with substantial depth and water content will primarily scatter blue light," officials at the National Weather Service office in Hastings, Nebraska, told Fox News. “When the reddish light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates the blue water/ice droplets in the cloud, they will appear to glow green,” they added. The outlet further stated, "There is no known correlation between a blue-green sky and tornado production."