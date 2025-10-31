Dubai ruler stops security from interrupting woman who unknowingly crosses his path: Watch

Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is winning praise online for a kind public gesture. A viral video shows him stopping his security team from interrupting a woman who unexpectedly crossed his path. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum spotted in public. (Screengrab)

People are sharing the video widely across social media platforms. While sharing it, one Instagram user wrote, “Always the kindest.” An X user called him a “Symbol of humility and kindness.”

What does the video show?

The short video shows the Dubai royal walking with his security and a group of people. A woman unaware of the entourage crosses his path. Quickly, people around the ruler try to stop her and clear his way. However, Sheikh Mohammed raises his hand to stop them, letting the woman pass without interruption.

What did social media say?

The video sparked varied reactions among social media users. While most praised the royal, a few pointed out that the woman was completely unaware of her surroundings. An individual said, “Is she blind, though? Some people are just terrible at being aware of their surroundings.”

Another user added, “Exactly the reason why we love His Highness.” A third posted, “OMG - she had no idea who it was. She would be shocked when she sees these viral videos.” The user added a personal memory: “It’s always a pleasure to ‘bump’ into HH. Once, we were playing cricket, and he drove by in his car. He watched with interest while we played. He was gone by the time we realised who it was.” A fourth person wrote, “That’s the true leadership qualities and down-to-earth personality.”

Who is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Ruler of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Born in 1949, he has held many leadership roles. His first was as the Head of Dubai Police and Public Security. Before being appointed the ruler in 2006, he also served as the Crown Prince of Dubai.