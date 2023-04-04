Jon Snow becomes Jagdish Shrimohan: AI artist reimagines GoT characters with a desi twist!

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. And Dubai-based artist, Jyo Jogn Mulloor, is definitely winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) game with his new series depicting Game of Thrones (GoT) characters in a desi avatar! Jon Snow recreated as an Indian deity in a royal ensemble by the artist.

The title of crown prince goes to Tyrion Lannister in Mulloor’s imagination.

“I love the show, love the characters, watching them go viral again because of my art is an absolute win,” says Mulloor, 38, who is originally from Kerala and paid homage to his roots with the thread. “My favourite is Tyrion because I love his character’s arc and watching him talk during a re-watch of the series is what inspired this art series,” he adds.

Sansa Stark, the portrait of a Nizam’s unhappy wife.

But ask him which was the most challenging portrait to create, and Mulloor responds with Jon Snow. “I kept visualising him as Lord Krishna! And I went through some 140 image generations to find the perfect fit. Even Sansa was a challenge. But there the style was more on the lines of a Hyderabadi Nizam’s wife,” he shares, adding that the eclectic mix of styles was a calculates choice by Mulloor for “a complete representation of the courtly costume design of the diverse Indian royal era”.

Mulloor shares an exclusive portrait of the Night King which he didn’t post because of “how scary he is”.

“This is not the first time I have gone viral... But the comments on this thread were only supportive and kind. That’s rare on the internet,” he shares, while ruing those who look down on AI as a medium for artwork. “It’s a tool at the end of the day that drives your content forward. You can put in prompts, you can guide it, but without a vision, AI is nothing. We have to adapt to these mediums and voila, what was done in weeks once upon a time is now created in span of minutes. And it is still art,” he signs off.

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter