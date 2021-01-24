IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
trending

Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift

The six-layered stencil portrait of PM Modi is made by Saran Sasikumar.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST

A 14-year-old Indian student in Dubai has made a special portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift for the Republic Day.

The six-layered stencil portrait made by Saran Sasikumar from Kerala was handed over to Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on the concluding day of his three-day visit to the UAE on Thursday.

"Happy to meet in #Dubai the talented young artist Saran Sasi Kumar from Kerala, now a resident in #UAE. He presented this beautiful portrait, a 6 layered stencil painting, to our PM @narendramodi ji as a Republic Day gift. Truly inspiring! My best wishes to him," Muraleedharan tweeted on Friday, sharing a photograph of him accepting the portrait from the boy and his parents.

In the portrait, Prime Minister Modi is seen saluting, wearing a wide-brimmed cavalry hat with the logo of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to a Gulf News report, the portrait measures 90 cm by 60 cm.

It took around six hours to draw the picture with layers of six colour shades, said Saran, who has drawn 92 portraits including those of top UAE leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not the first Modi picture that Saran has drawn.

The grade nine student of Dubai-based New Indian Model School had also made a five-layered stencil portrait of Modi — which measured 1.5m by 1m — in October last year. He has bagged a grandmaster certification from Asia Book of Records and another certificate from India Book of Records for that stencil art portrait, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dubai
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows the jawans carrying the mom and her newborn.(Twitter/@@ChinarcorpsIA)
The image shows the jawans carrying the mom and her newborn.(Twitter/@@ChinarcorpsIA)
trending

Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and helped them to reach their home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
The 14-year-old boy created the portrait as a Republic Day gift for PM Modi.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)
trending

Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The six-layered stencil portrait of PM Modi is made by Saran Sasikumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People can't stop appreciating the artist's creativity.(Instagram/@jkonkkola_origami)
People can't stop appreciating the artist's creativity.(Instagram/@jkonkkola_origami)
trending

Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The artist shared that it took him three months to create this artwork.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video captured people's attention after getting a shoutout from Instagram.(Inatgram/@thepiggypotatoes)
The video captured people's attention after getting a shoutout from Instagram.(Inatgram/@thepiggypotatoes)
trending

Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The four guinea pigs shown in the video are Mérida, Gwendolyn, Woody and Zeus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cat is the Internet's new favourite hero.(Screengrab)
The cat is the Internet's new favourite hero.(Screengrab)
trending

Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with her daughter.(Instagram/@therock)
The image shows Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with her daughter.(Instagram/@therock)
trending

The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:21 PM IST
“Rock is soft by heart,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now won people over.(Twitter/@KevinOBrien113)
The video has now won people over.(Twitter/@KevinOBrien113)
trending

Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 PM IST
“If this does not light up your day. Nothing will," wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra tweeted the image of the parking sign on January 22.(MINT_PRINT)
Anand Mahindra tweeted the image of the parking sign on January 22.(MINT_PRINT)
trending

Picture of parking sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:08 PM IST
“I wonder if some might misunderstand and bring along attested copies of their assets in order to gain a parking spot!” read a bit of the text shared alongside the image by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy.(Reddit/@groundzer0s)
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy.(Reddit/@groundzer0s)
trending

You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
“I read the caption as ‘she’s important and wants snuggles’ and honestly it works,” read one comment under the recording shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows barred spiral galaxy NGC 4535.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows barred spiral galaxy NGC 4535.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:22 PM IST
“NGC 4535 is located about 50 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Baobab Studios shows an avatar representing actress Daisy Ridley, left, with her character, Magda, at the virtual reality premiere of her short film "Baba Yaga." It’s being called the first ever VR movie premiere. And consumers can experience the premiere space and the film now through Oculus Quest. (Baobab Studios via AP)(AP)
This image released by Baobab Studios shows an avatar representing actress Daisy Ridley, left, with her character, Magda, at the virtual reality premiere of her short film "Baba Yaga." It’s being called the first ever VR movie premiere. And consumers can experience the premiere space and the film now through Oculus Quest. (Baobab Studios via AP)(AP)
trending

‘First ever’ virtual reality movie premiere takes place for short film Baba Yaga

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Jennifer Hudson especially liked seeing her team and how much their avatars looked like themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey prepares to speak at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of Rep. Justin Humphrey. Humphrey, a Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season, He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.(AP)
Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey prepares to speak at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of Rep. Justin Humphrey. Humphrey, a Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season, He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.(AP)
trending

'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Micah Holmes, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which oversees hunting in Oklahoma, told television station KOCO that the agency uses science-driven research and doesn’t recognize Bigfoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cupboard of a rental apartment in a suburb of Melbourne, Yarraville, a man named David Ryan found a travel journal written mostly from 1999-2000.(Reddit/@DoubleRiver)
In a cupboard of a rental apartment in a suburb of Melbourne, Yarraville, a man named David Ryan found a travel journal written mostly from 1999-2000.(Reddit/@DoubleRiver)
trending

Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST
A Redditor named David Ryan asked other Reddit users for help in tracking down the owner of a travel diary he found in a cupboard of a rental property in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
The image shows Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
trending

Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Serena Williams shared the video on her personal Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
trending

Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Animal Adventure Park shared this news on their official Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP