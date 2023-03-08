Home / Trending / Duo’s fiery dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan goes viral. Watch

Duo’s fiery dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan goes viral. Watch

Updated on Mar 08, 2023 12:16 PM IST

The viral video that captures a duo dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hit Pathaan track was shared on Instagram.

Duo dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Jhoome Jo Pathaan. (Instagram/@tanurawat33)
ByArfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s electric dance number, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, was released in December last year. Since its release, the song from Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has created a lot of waves online. From people imitating the hook steps to recreating the actors’ looks to sharing their own versions of the song, people have posted various clips on social media. Amid those, a particular dance video has attracted people’s attention. It captures a duo energetically dancing to the hit Pathaan track.

“Hamne mohabbat ki hai,” wrote Tanu Rawat while sharing a video on her Instagram handle. The video shows Tanu Rawat and Arjun Bisht recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hook steps from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Arjun sports a rugged look, while Tanu looks glam as they dance to the song against a picturesque backdrop.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 15, the video has collected over 2.6 million views. The share has also accumulated lakhs of likes and thousands of comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

“Wow, such an amazing dance. Hats off to you guys for the efforts. Keep going!” commented an individual. “Nice dance,” posted another. A third added, “Superb.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

shah rukh khan srk deepika padukone viral video + 2 more
