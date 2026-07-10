'Dustbin was right there': Bengaluru quiz night photo asks if education equals civic sense

A photograph showing disposable cups, plates and tissues scattered across the floor after a venture capital event in Bengaluru has led to a discussion about civic sense and personal responsibility. The image, shared on X, left many people questioning why attendees chose to leave behind their rubbish despite a dustbin being placed nearby.

Photo from Bengaluru event raises questions

A littered Bengaluru quiz night venue prompted a civic sense debate. (X/@gouthamciti)

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The post was shared by X user Goutham, who criticised the behaviour of the attendees. Sharing the photograph, he wrote, "Here's what I hate the most about us Indians. This is the aftermath of a quiz night at a Tier 1 VC in Bengaluru. The people in this room were probably the top 0.01% of the country in terms of income and education. Still, we expect someone to clean up after us, even with a dustbin in sight."

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The image showed food containers, paper cups, tissues and other waste left behind after the event, even though a dustbin could be seen in the venue.

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{{^usCountry}} The post soon led to a wider conversation about whether education and income necessarily translate into better civic behaviour. Several users felt that basic habits such as cleaning up after oneself should not depend on reminders or staff members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post soon led to a wider conversation about whether education and income necessarily translate into better civic behaviour. Several users felt that basic habits such as cleaning up after oneself should not depend on reminders or staff members. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet shares mixed opinions

One user shared a humorous personal experience, writing, "I cleared my table after eating at KFC once. The family at the next table thought I'd been promoted and asked me to clean theirs too."

Another believed that a simple announcement could have made a difference. The comment read, "As stupid as this sounds, just one reminder at the start and end of an event fixes this. We're overstimulated and distracted, but pretty obedient as a society. Obviously, this should have been taught at home and in school. The next best way is a reminder."

Not everyone placed the blame entirely on the attendees. One person asked, "The important question is, which part of India were they from?"

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Another questioned the event arrangements, writing, "Did the organiser place specific bins and collection boxes where they were organising the event? Was there anyone to instruct people? Where were the catering staff? So many questions."

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Some users, however, felt the issue reflected a deeper social mindset. "We have a deeply ingrained master servant mentality. That's why people litter. If you ask them, they say, 'Why do we have cleaning staff for?'" one comment read.

Another user summed up their frustration by writing, "Absolutely horrible. They should have made everyone stay back and clean up their mess."