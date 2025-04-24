Dutch man lists hilarious Indian English phrases he learned from his wife: 'It's normal only'

A post by a Dutch man sharing a hilarious list of English phrases he's picked up from his Indian wife has gone viral and left desi social media users laughing in agreement. Sacha Arbonel shared a humorous list of Indian English phrases he learned from his wife Pratim Bhosale.(X/@sachaarbonel)

Sacha Arbonel, who lives with his wife Pratim Bhosale in Amsterdam, posted on X a list of "New English phrases I learned from my Indian wife." The phrases? Instantly familiar and used by anyone raised in an Indian household and wildly entertaining to those who are not.

The list comprised common Indian English phrases like "It's normal only", "I'm not mad okay", "Salt is less", "Do one thing" and "He is my real brother".

Arbonel added one last phrase, dubbing it the most iconic of all: "I can get this in India for 100 rupees."

Take a look at the post here:

The post has racked up thousands of likes and triggered a flood of responses from amused users, mostly Indians, who were delighted by the Dutch man learning the Indian way of speaking in English.

"Well, Indians aren't native English speakers, they think in their mother tongue and then translate it to english all at the same time. That's why there are so many grammatically incomplete sentences that only make sense in Indian English," said one of them

A second user suggested another common phrase. "Your learning is incomplete if you don't know ‘nothing doing’," they said.

A third user defended the use such phrases, labelling them as practical and useful. "Wait, how is "Do one thing" not a common sentence in the English speaking world?! That 3-word sentence is so logical. You just understand that whatever follows after that sentence is the only thing you got to do," they said.

