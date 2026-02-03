'Earthquake in Kolkata?': Curious netizens flock to X after tremors

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, with strong tremors also felt in Kolkata and various parts of Bangladesh. The shaking prompted many startled residents to rush to social media, asking, “Earthquake in Kolkata?” as they tried to confirm what they had just felt. Social media quickly filled with reactions from anxious users. (REUTERS)

According to EMSC data, the earthquake struck about 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles). Shaking was reported from multiple parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, as well as areas in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Social media quickly filled with reactions from anxious users. Several posts reflected confusion, with users turning to X to verify whether an earthquake had indeed occurred.