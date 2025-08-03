Earthquake jolts New York City, New Jersey; memes flood social media

Residents across New York and New Jersey experienced light tremors late Saturday night as a small earthquake struck the region. Earthquake memes flooded social media after a minor quake struck New Jersey

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit at 10:18 p.m. with its epicenter in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey — a suburb located just under eight miles west of Central Park and north of Newark. The tremor occurred at a depth of approximately 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

Tremors were reported across all five boroughs of New York City, according to a USGS map. In Brooklyn, one resident described the experience as “a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.”

Nevertheless, social media lit up with posts from New Jersey and New York City residents who felt the tremors. The minor earthquake led to memes flooding social platforms like X.

Take a look:

Several people ran to X to check whether others experienced the tremors too

The tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.

A 3.0 earthquake is typically not strong enough to cause any damage, but tremors that mild are somewhat rare in the Northeast.

New York City Emergency Management said there were no immediate reports of major impacts.

(With inputs from AP)