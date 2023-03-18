'Ecstatic!': Indian Railways shares stunning view of a train by Ranpat waterfall. Watch

For many, Indian Railways about spending some time with their family, having nibbles at the railway station and watching the mesmerising views that we get to see from the trains. And if you also love sitting by the window, watching the scenery outside, then you cannot miss out on this clip shared by the Ministry of Railways. Ministry of Railways share video of train passing by Ranpat waterfall.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The official Twitter of the Ministry of Railways often shares intriguing posts. "Ecstatic! Mesmerising view of a train traversing through Ranpat waterfall near Ukshi, Ratnagiri in Konkan Region," tweeted the Ministry as they shared the clip.

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over one lakh times and has more than 2,000 likes. Many have even commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Nice video, beautiful waterfall." Another person wrote, "Nature is always beautiful." A third person added, "The view of a train passing through the Ranpat waterfall near Ukshi, Ratnagiri, in the Konkan Region is truly mesmerizing." "Konkan Region train routes are beautiful one," added a fourth.