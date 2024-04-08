Egg halwa, anyone? Bizarre recipe goes viral, makes people feel 'horrified'

Halwa, which is typically made with jaggery, wheat, semolina, or even potatoes and poppy seeds is something that people around India enjoy having. This dish holds a special place in the hearts of many, often evoking feelings of nostalgia and fond memories. While many of us love and enjoy having this dish, would you ever eat a halwa made with eggs? Sounds offbeat, right? Recently, a woman was seen making this halwa, and her recipe has shocked numerous people. Snapshot of egg halwa in the making.

The video of this recipe was shared on Instagram by Asma Grey. It opens to show a woman breaking eggs in a vessel. Then she also adds flour and sugar to it. Then she folds the mixture in ghee and cooks it till it becomes a bit lumpy. In the end, she adds cream to it and garnishes it with dry fruits. (Also Read: Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people)

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 20,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Biryani stuffed in samosa is the latest weird food combo. Dare to try it?)

Here's how people reacted to this bizarre recipe:

An individual wrote, "For those who are thinking of making this recipe for their family members, I will give you LIC insurance at a discount."

A second commented, "I felt like a horror show is going on."

"This is like sweet anda bhurji," said a third.

A fourth added, "Please arrest her."

A fifth shared, "My stomach feels upset just by looking at this recipe."

A sixth posted, "At first I thought this was a joke, but I couldn't be any wrong."