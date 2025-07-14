Eggs hurled at Indians celebrating Rath Yatra in Toronto, woman says ‘We didn’t stop’

Eggs were hurled at Indians celebrating Rath Yatra in Toronto, Canada, sparking accusations of racism and xenophobia. Instagram user Sangna Bajaj was part of the procession that was singing and chanting devotional songs on the streets of the Canadian city when she noticed eggs being hurled at them from above. Devotees celebrating Rath Yatra in Canada were attacked with eggs (Instagram/@DMBlSMRulis)

In an Instagram video, she showed broken eggs splattered on the sidewalks. Bajaj said that someone from a nearby building threw eggs at the Rath Yatra participants. If the intention was to stop the procession, it failed. “We were stunned. Hurt. But we didn’t stop. Because hate can never overpower faith,” said the Toronto-based NRI.

Watch the video below:

Bajaj acknowledged that this incident — which she attributed to racism – left her feeling hurt. Sharing the video on Instagram, she questioned: “Someone from a nearby building threw eggs at us. Why? Because faith makes noise? Because joy looked unfamiliar?”

“We didn’t stop. Because when Lord Jagannath is on the streets, no hate can shake us,” added the Indian woman, who works as a makeup artist in Toronto.

Video divides opinion

The incident sparked accusations of racism on Instagram, where Bajaj’s video has racked up over 1.5 lakh views. However, many people also accused the devotees of creating a public nuisance.

“Why do you have to bring religion on the streets, and embarrass us all?” asked one user.

“In the U.S. I have seen Indians mostly practice their rituals within the boundaries of their temples, mosques and churches. I’ve also observed them renting out private venues / grounds for larger programs. That ensures that anyone else aren’t inconvenienced due to the beliefs of a group,” another person noted. “However in Canada I’ve seen these being taken on to the public roads. Why?? Why does anyone want to inconvenience others for the sake of their own beliefs?”

“This is not peaceful. Why do we find the need to publicly show off our celebrations? Respect the country and the way people live here,” a user posted, while another said, “Go back to India.”

About the Rath Yatra in Toronto

Bajaj was part of ISKCON’s 53rd annual Rath Yatra when the egg-hurling incident left participants shaken but undeterred. By ISKCON’s own description, the Rath Yatra is a loud festival, where devotees gather on the streets to sing and chant bhajans.

“This vibrant celebration brings the Supreme Lords—Jagannatha, Baladeva, and Subhadra Devi—out from the temple and onto the streets, blessing everyone with Their merciful glances. From the thunderous kirtan echoing through downtown, to the spiritual oasis on Centre Island, this is a weekend to uplift your soul and ignite your bhakti,” reads the description on the ISKCON Toronto website.