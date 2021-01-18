IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
trending

Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo

Egypt’s former antiquities minister and noted archaeologist Zahi Hawass told reporters at the Saqqara necropolis that archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323 B.C. till 2150 B.C.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:32 PM IST

Egypt’s former antiquities minister and noted archaeologist Zahi Hawass on Sunday revealed details of an ancient funerary temple in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.

Hawass told reporters at the Saqqara necropolis that archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323 B.C. till 2150 B.C.

Archaeologists also found a 4-meter (13-foot) long papyrus that includes texts of the Book of the Dead, which is a collection of spells aimed at directing the dead through the underworld in ancient Egypt, he said.

An ancient coffins is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
An ancient coffins is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)

Hawass said archaeologists also unearthed burial wells, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom that ruled Egypt between about 1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.

They unveiled at least 22 burial shafts up to 12 meters (40 feet) deep, with more than 50 wooden coffins dating back to the New Kingdom, said Hawass, who is Egypt’s best known archaeologist.

Hawass, known for his Indiana Jones hat and TV specials on Egypt’s ancient sites, said work has been done at the site close to the Pyramid of Teti for over a decade.

An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)

The discovery was the result of cooperation between the Antiquities Ministry and the Zahi Hawass Center at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.

Ancient skull and bones are on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.(AP)
Ancient skull and bones are on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.(AP)

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more tourists to the country.

An archaeologist brushes ancient skulls for the media on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.(AP)
An archaeologist brushes ancient skulls for the media on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.(AP)

The vital tourism sector suffered from years of political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
temple in egypt cairo
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows Sarah Fuller.(Twitter/@SarahFuller_27)
The image shows Sarah Fuller.(Twitter/@SarahFuller_27)
trending

History-making woman kicker tweets about being invited to Biden’s inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:14 AM IST
“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Sarah Fuller posted Sunday on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Valeria Schmidt, nicknamed as "Teddy Bear Mama", hugs teddy bears in Harsany, Hungary,(REUTERS)
Valeria Schmidt, nicknamed as "Teddy Bear Mama", hugs teddy bears in Harsany, Hungary,(REUTERS)
trending

Over 20,000 teddy bears are ‘hibernating’ at a warehouse in Hungry. Here’s why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Nicknamed "Teddy Bear Mama", Valeria Schmidt looks after her precious collection of bears, now packed up in plastic bags for their unusually long winter sleep as Hungary remains in partial lockdown due to a resurgence of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a meme shared under the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter(Twitter/@Piyush_Dashore7)
The image shows a meme shared under the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter(Twitter/@Piyush_Dashore7)
trending

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Twitter is buzzing with #WeMetOnTwitter memes. Posts may make you giggle hard
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a mouse scurrying around in Yulia Putintseva's room.(Twitter/@PutintsevaYulia)
The image shows a mouse scurrying around in Yulia Putintseva's room.(Twitter/@PutintsevaYulia)
trending

Tennis player Yulia Putintseva tweets video of ‘unwanted roommate’. It’s a mouse

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:37 PM IST
"Been trying to change the room for two hours already! No one came to help due to quarantine situation," Putintseva said in a post on Twitter that was accompanied by a video of the mouse scurrying about her room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
An ancient coffin is on display that Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his team unearthed in a vast necropolis filled with burial shafts, coffins and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom 3000 BC, Monday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (AP)
trending

Egypt: Ancient funerary temple unveiled in the south of Cairo

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Egypt’s former antiquities minister and noted archaeologist Zahi Hawass told reporters at the Saqqara necropolis that archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323 B.C. till 2150 B.C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Joe Biden with a doggo.(Twitter/@NaomiBiden)
The image shows Joe Biden with a doggo.(Twitter/@NaomiBiden)
trending

Joe Biden's dog Major welcomed to White House by Josh Groban at 'indoguration'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Singer Josh Groban closed the ceremony with the rewrite of (How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window" by Patti Page, changing the lyrics to "I'm adopting that doggie in the window."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anwar Knight sliding down a snowy slope.(Instagram/@anwarknight)
The image shows Anwar Knight sliding down a snowy slope.(Instagram/@anwarknight)
trending

Reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST
“Sliding right into the Olympic foot-sledding team!” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the happy doggo.(Instagram/@DannyDeraney)
The image shows the happy doggo.(Instagram/@DannyDeraney)
trending

Doggo’s joyful zoomies after getting a new hula hoop may brighten up your Monday

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The doggo’s expression after receiving the gift is enough to melt one’s heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Allie Shroyer standing in front of the doorbell camera.(Facebook/@Kristen Shroyer)
The image shows Allie Shroyer standing in front of the doorbell camera.(Facebook/@Kristen Shroyer)
trending

Girl Scout’s adorable virtual sales pitch is the cutest thing you’ll see today

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The clip starts with Allie standing in front of the camera and rehearsing her sales pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lincoln, a Nubian goat, stands in her pen in Fair Haven, Vt. A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor of a Vermont town have helped raise money to renovate a community playground. The Fair Haven town manager came up with the oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money and to help get local kids civically involved. (AP)
Lincoln, a Nubian goat, stands in her pen in Fair Haven, Vt. A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor of a Vermont town have helped raise money to renovate a community playground. The Fair Haven town manager came up with the oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money and to help get local kids civically involved. (AP)
trending

Honorary pet mayors raise money for community playground in Vermont

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Lincoln, the goat, helped raise about $10,000 while the current mayor, Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised $20,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the center of supernova remnant RCW 103.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray )
The image shows the center of supernova remnant RCW 103.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray )
trending

NASA's latest post about neutron stars may intrigue you

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:34 AM IST
This image was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an individual cutting a brick of butter.(Instagram/@foodieagraaaaa)
The image shows an individual cutting a brick of butter.(Instagram/@foodieagraaaaa)
trending

Bizarre food alert: Netizens share their thoughts on ‘butter tea’. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:25 AM IST
This video was shared on the Instagram account of Foodie Agra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two deers out in nature. One of the two animals has a bird feeder around its neck.(Twitter/@CPW_NE)
The image shows two deers out in nature. One of the two animals has a bird feeder around its neck.(Twitter/@CPW_NE)
trending

Wildlife officer removes bird feeder stuck on deer's neck, garners praise

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
These images were shared on the official Twitter account of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter has provided Emhoff with his very own, newly created official 'second gentleman' handle.(Twitter/@SecondGentleman)
Twitter has provided Emhoff with his very own, newly created official 'second gentleman' handle.(Twitter/@SecondGentleman)
trending

Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff gets first ‘second gentleman’ Twitter handle

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:44 PM IST
“Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris,” reads the bio of the @SecondGentleman Twitter handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans of the 'Smile' musician also lauded her efforts towards turning vegan and also shared how dogs can eat vegan food contrary to popular beliefs.(Twitter/@katyperry)
Fans of the 'Smile' musician also lauded her efforts towards turning vegan and also shared how dogs can eat vegan food contrary to popular beliefs.(Twitter/@katyperry)
trending

Katy Perry and her dog Nugget about 95% ready to be 100% vegan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The 'Not The End of the World' singer made the announcement on Twitter as she took to the microblogging website on Saturday night (local time).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP