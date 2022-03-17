Elder sister helps her younger one to get up on bike by crouching down. Watch

The bond between siblings is one of the strongest in life as they grow up with each other and share a lot of memories. Being an elder sibling has its own set of responsibilities as they teach the younger ones many things like how to ride a bike. Younger siblings always look up to the older ones. Like this adorable video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement that shows an elder sister helping her younger one to get up on her bike. The video will definitely melt your heart.

The video was uploaded on Thursday and it has already received more than 2.1 million views. In the video, the elder sister is seen crouching down on the ground so that her younger sibling can get up on her bike. She even pushes her bike and tells her to pedal. The bond between these sisters is really too adorable to watch.

“A big sister NEVER gives up.” This big sister crouches down so her younger sister can get up on her bike... these siblings are off to a great start,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

The comments section of the post was filled with heart emojis as people tagged their siblings and shared their own personal memories.

“Such a precious moment,” an Instagram user commented. “This is so sweet, so innocent! I love this moment,” said another. A third individual commented, “Omg lol this is adorable.” “It’s us,” commented another user tagging her sister. “It’s like when we go get tattoos or nose piercings!” said yet another individual while tagging her sister.

The video is credited to a woman named Taylor Plummer.

What do you think about this heart-melting video of the two sisters?