Elderly UK man's dance to Michael Jackson's Thriller, Shakira's Waka Waka goes viral. Watch

Dance like nobody's watching? Why not continue to dance the same way even when everybody is watching? This elderly man in from the United Kingdom can be seen doing just that in this viral video - dancing to one hit number after the other. Watching this man will definitely make you believe that dance can undoubtedly lift your spirits.

This video has been winning hearts all over the internet and opens to show a sweet man who has been recorded by a passerby. They write about the video, “Dancing into Friday like this man in Southport, UK... remember ‘don't take yourself too seriously, no one else does!’... also it's the Waka Waka for me.” This man's energy is so contagious that you will definitely feel the urge to join him in his happy dance.

Some of the songs that this man can be seen dancing to definitely need mentioning. They are Michael Jackson's Thriller, Shakira's Waka Waka and Los del Río's Macarena, among others.

The video was shared on Instagram by the official page of Good News Movement and has gained popularity since then.

Watch it below:

This joyful dance video was shared on Instagram just five days ago and has received more than 2.3 million views already. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It's the neck snap and Beyoncé moves for me,” wrote an Instagram user. “I want to hang out with this man,” admitted another. “He wins the Internet,” declared a third.

What are your thoughts on this elderly man who definitely loves to dance? Would you like to join him?