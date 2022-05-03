Elephant charges at bus, gets dangerously close. Watch

A video which is equal parts scary and intriguing was recently posted on Twitter. The clip captured the incident where an elephant charged towards a bus. IFS officer Surender Mehra posted the video on Twitter. He also tagged two other IFS officers, Susanta Nanda and Parveen Kaswan, on his post.

“Always be cautious and keep a safe distance from #WildAnimals , especially in #elephant area,” he wrote while posting the video. “Even if you are in a closed vehicle,” he also added.

The clip opens to show a bus standing on a road passing through a jungle. The video, taken from inside the vehicle, shows an elephant standing at a distance from the bus. The animal then starts running towards the vehicle at which point the driver starts reversing the bus. However, the tusker closes the distance fast and comes dangerously close to the bus. Then it stops and changes its direction to face the jungle.

Take a look at the video:

Always be cautious and keep a safe distance from #WildAnimals , especially in #elephant area..🐘

Even if you are in a closed vehicle..@susantananda3 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/ghjpYm26Ak — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) May 1, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 31,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also shared similar experiences they had.

“We had almost same encounter in Kabini Tiger Reserve. ...in fact yesterday only we discussing that incident and they said ma'am aapko dekh kr haathi kongussa aagya tha; yaad hain,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great driver,” shared another. “The elephant left you guys,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

