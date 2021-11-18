Elephant climbs over iron fence in forest, video goes viral on Twitter

In a video footage that has gone viral on Twitter, an elephant is seen trying to jump over an iron fence in a forest. Although the endeavour looks like it would be tough, the elephant successfully climbs over the barrier leaving viewers shocked.

The animal is seen trying its best to gently jump over the barrier, with its forelimbs anchored on the other side of the barrier.

This astounding clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu. She had a one-word caption for it: “Speechless.”

Watch the video for yourself below:

Since it was shared on Twitter on November 17, this clip has garnered more than 2.5 lakh views and almost 20,000 likes. The numbers on this video - that is only 27 seconds long - keep going up with each passing second.

"Elephants are always cute," said one Twitter user. Another expressed their dissatisfaction about the conditions of this 'gentle giant,' by saying: "confinement of any kind is very painful."

A third lauded the elephant's efforts by saying, "nothing is impossible."

What are your thoughts on this video?

