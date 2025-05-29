Elephant in Kerala pulls stuck Toyota Fortuner from lake ‘like a toy’. Watch

In a remarkable display of strength, discipline, and training, a video from Thiruvegappura, Kerala, is making waves on social media. The footage shows an elephant effortlessly pulling a stranded SUV out of a waterbody's muddy area where the vehicle had become completely stuck. What has truly captured the attention of viewers is not just the animal’s immense power but the calm and composed manner in which it carried out the task. The incident sparked widespread admiration online, with many praising the elephant’s majestic presence. The incident reportedly occurred in Thiruvegappura. (Instagram/@saidkoya90)

Also read: Elephant outsmarts electric fence with clever trick, internet calls it ‘next-level intelligence’

The vehicle in question was a Toyota Fortuner. It had gotten stuck near a lake, its tyres deep in mud and water. With the engine unable to gain traction, the SUV was completely bogged down—until help arrived from the most unexpected source.

In the video, a thick rope is seen tied securely to the front of the Bolero. The other end of the rope is held by the elephant, which grips it firmly with its trunk. Following a signal from its mahout (trainer), the elephant begins to pull. Within seconds, the heavy SUV is seen slowly rolling out of the waterbody, almost effortlessly.

Also read: Mumbai job seeker claims ‘intrusive’ interviewer asked about family income, marriage plans

Take a look at the video:

The elephant’s incredible strength and calm execution have left viewers in awe. Many in the comments praised the majestic animal and its handlers for the smooth and powerful rescue, with some saying it handled the situation with ease.

A user wrote, “Subhan Allah, how majestic is my creator.”

Another added, “Pulled like a Toy”

One user wrote, “1000 horse power < 1 elephant power”

Also read: Grieving mother elephant refuses to budge, stands for hours by her calf killed by truck in Malaysia