Home / Trending / Elephant rampages across a street. Watch hair-raising video

Elephant rampages across a street. Watch hair-raising video

trending
Published on Mar 11, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The viral video that captures an elephant going on a rampage in West Bengal's Hooghly district was shared on Twitter.

The image shows an elephant rampaging across a street in West Bengal's Hooghly district.(Twitter/@Fun_Viral_Vids)
The image shows an elephant rampaging across a street in West Bengal's Hooghly district.(Twitter/@Fun_Viral_Vids)
ByVrinda Jain

A video of an elephant rampaging across a street has gone viral on social media. The video footage looks to have been recorded by a CCTV camera placed outside of a building. According to several reports, the incident occurred in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

In the video, you can see a large group of people lined up in front of what appears to be a medical supply. As the video goes on, you suddenly notice there is a huge uproar, and people begin to run from the area. The elephant then appears and charges the store. The people present were in complete shock. The elephant subsequently tosses a scooter and leaves.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. Many people have even commented on the clip.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "There's a lot going on right there. Looks like the opening scene of a Tarantino movie!" Another person added, "Really thought the elephant was going to hop on the scooter for a minute there!!" "There is SO much happening here!" added a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
video viral video elephant + 1 more
video viral video elephant
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out