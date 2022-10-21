Elephants eat sugarcane from loaded truck, IFS officer shares video with funny caption

Twitter. Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the video may leave you with a smile too. The wonderful clip shows the elephants eating sugarcane from a loaded truck.

“Tax deduction at source!!” Kaswan wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a truck loaded with sugarcane standing in the middle of a road. Two gentle giants are seen enjoying their meal by eating sugarcane directly from the vehicle.

Take a look at the video:

Tax deduction at source !! pic.twitter.com/h6OO8xsjc9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 97,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 4,200 likes and counting. The video has also been retweeted close to 370 times. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Talking about TDS. My husband always eats 30 percent of my son's ice cream for the same reason,” shared a Twitter user. “Very nice caption sir,” praised another. “It is not tax. It is quality checking,” joked another. “Sugarcane enforcement dept,” wrote a fourth.