Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

If you’re looking for a sweet video to make your day brighter, then this video showcasing a herd of elephants is just what you need. This is a video that will not only make you happy but will leave you with a huge smile on your face too.

Sheldrick Wildlife, an NGO that works towards conserving all wildlife and wilderness areas in Kenya, took to Twitter to share the video. “#BeingMoreElephant means… indulging in simple pleasures,” they tweeted alongside the video.

Though the video shows a very simple incident of the elephants taking a bath, chances are you’ll end up watching it on loop:

The video, since being share, has gathered nearly 10,000 views and counting. With over 1,600 likes, the video prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many expressed how much they love seeing the videos of the gentle giants. A few also thanked the organisation for taking care of the animals.

“They play in water just like us,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a wonderful sight, seeing elephants enjoy themselves,” shared another. “I could watch this all day,” tweeted a third. Truth be told, so could we.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON