Elon Musk buys Twitter, Amul posts quirky doodle after takeover

World's richest person Elon Musk recently struck a deal with micro-blogging platform Twitter and bought it for $44 billion. Since the takeover, various social media platforms have been abuzz with people chattering about it. Diary giant Amul has now joined in on the conversation too with a signature doodle post. They created a quirky post and shared it on their official Instagram page.

“Billionaire buys Twitter for $44 billion!” they wrote and shared an image. The picture shows Elon Musk sitting in front of a table with a laptop kept on it. He is also seen feeding the blue bird of Twitter with a spoon. The words, “Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Mask! Share it, don’t have it Elon!” are also seen written on the image.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the shared has gathered nearly 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is epicccc,” posted another. “When it comes to moment marketing. ..no one can beat Amul,” commented a third. “Creativity level,” expressed a third and added a fire emoji. “Wow. Always the best,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Amul?