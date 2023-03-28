Elon Musk posts meme to show how callers were ‘blocked’ in 1980s

Elon Musk is an avid Twitter user who takes to the platform to share various kinds of posts. From sharing updates about his different companies to reacting to contemporary issues, his posts never fail to create a buzz. Every now and then, the tech billionaire also takes to the platform to share memes that leave people chuckling. Just like his latest telephone-related share. Elon Musk's meme on how callers were ‘blocked’ in the 1980s has left people chuckling.(AP)

“I’m old enough to remember,” the Twitter CEO wrote as he shared the meme. The image he posted shows a corded telephone. The image also has text written on it that reads, “How we blocked people in the 1980s.”

Take a look at the tweet:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 9.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to tweet various reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Those were the times when the number of phone rings you gave, was an encoded message. 1: It's me 2: I love you 3: Call back,” posted a Twitter user. “I’m almost 40, we still had a phone like that till I was in high school,” expressed another. “In spite of all the changes that have occurred over time, the idea that disconnecting is linked to a phone is still the same!” commented a third. “Haha! Taking the cable out was a better option,” wrote a fourth.

