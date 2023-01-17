Home / Trending / Elon Musk shares intriguing post about Instagram and Twitter, sparks debate online

Elon Musk shares intriguing post about Instagram and Twitter, sparks debate online

Published on Jan 17, 2023 05:36 PM IST

Elon Musk shared a post where he talked about how Instagram and Twitter can affect people's moods. This tweet sparked a debate online.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a tweet regarding Instagram and Twitter.(REUTERS file)
ByVrinda Jain

Ever since the advent of social media, it has drastically changed our lives. While many say that social media is bad, for some, it is a boon. However, social media can be both depending on how one uses it. Recently, after Elon Musk tweeted how social media can change a person's behaviour, it soon sparked a discussion.

In the tweet which he made on January 16, Musk wrote, "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?"

Take a look at the tweet here:

Since this tweet was made, it has been liked by more than five lakh people and has had a lot of reactions.

Take a look at some of the responses here:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "Instagram is designed to make you wish you were someone else. It's a happiness trap. Twitter has its own issues, but at least it doesn't do that. Big shoutout to all the Instagram creators who are creating positive, uplifting content on the platform, though."

Another person said, "Tbh, social media is a reflection of ourselves. What we choose to look at and interact with teaches algorithms who we are, and it shows us more of who it thinks we are. Emotions are tools— they show us what we're thinking about, so if you feel angry when looking at something, ask yourself why. What inspired the anger, and how can you make it go away? What can you do?"

A third person added, "Twitter makes people aware, that's more valuable. I barely use Instagram, it doesn't have a ton of value to me. I'm on Twitter a lot." What do you think about it?

elon musk twitter instagram
Story Saved
