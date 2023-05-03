Elon Musk shares mesmerising video of sunset in space

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to share about the progress of his different companies which also includes Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX). In his recent post, the tech billionaire reshared a video that shows a sunset in space. He retweeted the video that was originally tweeted on the official Twitter page of SpaceX. The image shows a sunset in space. The image is taken from the video retweeted by Elon Musk.(Twitter/@SpaceX)

“Stage separation at sunset, followed by second stage engine startup, and payload fairing deploy,” reads the tweet posted by SpaceX. While resharing the video, Twitter CEO Elon Musk wrote, “Sunset in space.”

Take a look at the incredible video that may make you go wow:

The video was posted on May 2. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received several likes and comments.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted:

“Sunsets look different in space than they do on Earth. In space, the sun looks like a bright star in the sky and it slowly fades away,” shared a Twitter user. “Wow, that is so cool,” posted another. “That’s a magnificent view,” expressed a third. “Beautiful.. hard to believe a rocket in space has captured this whilst propelling many miles away,” commented a fourth. “Thankful for top notch video footage from SpaceX during these rocket launches. Earthlings aren’t getting this footage elsewhere, thank you!” wrote a fifth.