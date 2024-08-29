Elvis Presley’s rare gold ring, Brian Wilson’s letter to hit the auction block in star-studded sale

An Elvis Presley gold ring and a letter penned by Beach Boy Brian Wilson are among the rare memorabilia from the worlds of music and films that will be auctioned off this weekend. Nearly 400 objects, including treasures from Prince, Aaliyah, and coffee heiress Abigail Folger, who was murdered by Manson, are part of the "Artifacts of Hollywood & Music" sale presented by Kruse GWS Auctions. Elvis Presley's jewelry and pill bottle are displayed ahead of Artifacts of Hollywood & Music sale by GWS Auctions, in New York City, New York, U.S. August 26, 2024. REUTERS/Christine Kiernan(REUTERS)

"This particular auction has some pretty powerful pieces as far as emotional connections for people," auctioneer Brigitte Kruse said. "There is this element of tragedy and icons leaving us way too soon."

Among the top lots are several items that belonged to Presley, including a microphone from the performer's Las Vegas residency, a pill bottle marked March 1977, and two unique gold rings, which are estimated to sell for $35,000 to $60,000. (Also Read: Tennessee judge blocks auction of Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland mansion

Jewellery owned by Presley, who died in August 1977, is "still proving to be one of the most powerful asset classes on the face of the planet," Kruse said.

Another highlight is a handwritten letter by Wilson to Beach Boys bandmate and cousin Mike Love, which Kruse said was expected to go for at least $10,000.

The online auction will be livestreamed and take place on Saturday, August 31. (Also Read: Elvis Presley's granddaughter files lawsuit against ‘fraudulent’ auction of iconic Graceland mansion)

Earlier, another item from Presley's collection was sold for a hefty amount. The famous blue suede shoes that Elvis Presley wore were put up for auction by Henry Aldridge and Son and brought in a sizable sum of money. According to the auction, Presley wore these shoes on and off stage in the 1950s, and these shoes fetched an astounding $152,000.