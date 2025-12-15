Elvish Yadav’s photo with Lionel Messi goes viral, fans debate if the image is real or AI

A photograph shared by Elvish Yadav featuring football icon Lionel Messi set off widespread discussion online on Monday, with viewers questioning whether the image was genuine or AI-generated. Elvish Yadav’s viral Messi photo sparks AI debate (X/@ElvishYadav)

The picture, posted on Yadav’s social media handle, also shows actor and influencer Jannat Zubair standing alongside them. The caption was brief - “RaoSahab X Messi” - but the reaction was immediate. Within minutes, the comments section filled with speculation, jokes, and direct questions about the photo’s authenticity.

How social media reacted to Elvish Yadav’s photo with Messi

Some users openly doubted the image, asking whether artificial intelligence had been used. One user wrote, “Even Elvish Yadav got a good photo with Messi, that too for free. Meanwhile, SRK could not get the photo even after paying ₹10 lakh, hence his fans are using AI photo.”

Another asked Grok directly, “is it real or Ai ?” The bot responded, “It looks real! The photo is from Lionel Messi's meeting with the Puch AI team and influencers like Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair during his GOAT India Tour 2025. Confirmed via multiple sources including Puch AI's official posts.”

Some reactions leaned sarcastic, with one comment reading, “Rare picture of Leo Messi wasting his time.”

Others were celebratory, including a fan who wrote, “Raosahab X Messi really delighted & fabulous to see this. You have been living our dreams & that’s great to see.”

The discussion continued to grow as the post spread across platforms, with fans split between skepticism and acceptance.

Details on Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Delhi stop

The timing of the viral photo coincided with Messi’s scheduled visit to Delhi as part of his GOAT India tour. On Monday, the footballer was expected to arrive in the capital earlier in the day, but his flight was delayed due to heavy fog conditions, Free Press Journal reported.

According to reports from India TV, his revised schedule included arrival at the airport later than planned, followed by a series of engagements across the city. These were expected to include a public appearance, brand-related commitments, and a football-related event later in the evening.

Messi’s itinerary in Delhi also reportedly features interactions with “King" Virat Kohli and other invited guests, adding to the heightened public interest around his movements.

Messi is expected to proceed with his remaining engagements in Delhi once travel delays are cleared, while the viral photo continues to draw attention online.