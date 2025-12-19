Emirates flight aborts landing as storms lash Dubai, dramatic video goes viral

Heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms swept through Dubai in a dramatic spell of unstable weather, disrupting daily life and air travel across the city. An Emirates flight was forced to abort its Dubai landing during intense rainfall and storms.(Instagram/lovindubai)

Amid the turbulent conditions, a video showing an Emirates aircraft aborting its landing attempt due to strong winds and poor visibility has captured widespread attention online.

Watch the clip here:

The video was first shared by a user named Shekar Captain and later reposted by the Instagram page Lovin Dubai. Since then, it has drawn widespread reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the pilots for their calm handling of the situation and strict adherence to safety protocols.

(Also read: Dubai rains: Residents asked to stay indoors amid heavy rain, flooding alerts)

Police issue safety alert

As the storm intensified, Dubai Police issued a warning urging residents to remain indoors and exercise caution. Authorities advised people to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improved, particularly during the peak of the weather disturbance.

"For your safety, please remain cautious as unstable weather conditions are expected in the coming hours, and avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary until midday on Friday," said a police alert sent to residents' phones as per AFP.

The advisory came as heavy rain battered parts of the city, raising concerns over waterlogging and reduced visibility on roads.

Weather warnings across the UAE

According to the National Centre of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates, heavy rainfall warnings were issued for both Thursday and Friday, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi among the most affected areas.

The impact of the weather was not limited to the UAE. Other Gulf states including Qatar and Saudi Arabia also issued alerts on Thursday as heavy downpours swept across the region.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence called on residents to remain vigilant amid fluctuating weather conditions. The authority urged citizens to take necessary precautions during the rain and to avoid areas that are prone to flash floods.

Memories of last year’s floods

Thursday’s rain revived memories of the record rainfall that hit the UAE in 2024, when unprecedented downpours brought Dubai and several other cities to a standstill. Last April, torrential rain flooded homes and turned major roads into rivers, severely disrupting transport and daily life.