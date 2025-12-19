Dubai rains: Residents asked to stay indoors amid heavy rain, flooding alerts

Dubai police has warned residents to stay indoors as heavy rainfall lashes the desert country. Thursday's rai comes after the record downpours last year which left the city flooded. As per the National Centre of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.(AFP)

"For your safety, please remain cautious as unstable weather conditions are expected in the coming hours, and avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary until midday on Friday," said a police alert sent to residents' phones as per AFP.

As per the National Centre of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa, Dubai crown prince shares incredible video

Along with the UAE, the Gulf states of Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also issued alerts after a heavy downpour on Thursday.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has also called on citizens to exercise caution amid fluctuating weather conditions.

The authority urged residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant during the rain. The Abi Dhabi authority also urged citizens to avoid areas prone to flash floods.

Burj Khalifa, skyscrapers disappear behind clouds

Amid the weather alerts, several videos on social media platform X shows the iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa hidden as clouds take over the skyline in Dubai.

Record rainfall hits Dubai

In 2024, the UAE witnessed record rainfall, bringing Dubai and other cities to a complete halt. The April rains last year flooded homes and transformed the streets into rivers.

The record rainfall, which was worsened by a lack of storm drains, also hobbled Dubai airport, which is the world's busiest hub for international passengers.