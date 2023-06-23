'Newton wants to know your location': Emma Watson's 'flying' dress creates frenzy

Several images on the Internet make us look at them twice. Sometimes pictures create an optical illusion effect that may leave you baffled. And now, a picture just like that has grabbed thousands of eyeballs. The image was shared by Emma Watson on her Instagram. It shows her wearing a blue-coloured dress. However, what's surprising about the dress is that it looks like it's flying! Emma Watson's 'flying' dress creates frenzy.(Instagram/@emmawatson)

In a picture she shared with her brother Alex Watson, Emma is wearing a blue-coloured dress. The dress shows a wired balloon-like design from the bottom and the top, because of which her dress looks like it is flying. Since this picture was shared, it has left many people confused.

Take a look at Emma Watson's 'flying' dress here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being shared on social media it has been liked more than 20 lakh times. Many have also shared comments on the pic.

Check out a few reactions to Emma Watson's dress here:

An individual commented, "The dress has wired that’s what makes the optical effects." A second added, "Newton wants to know your location." "Really! It’s not floating, it’s made that way. Stiff things put into the seams," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "This looks like a photoshopped picture but it isn't."