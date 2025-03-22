Employee chuckles at memes during business meeting, gets kicked out: ‘Unprofessional,’ says internet

A Reddit user's candid confession about getting kicked out of a business meeting for laughing at memes has sparked debate online. The post, which quickly gained traction, described how an unexpected meme popped into the employee’s mind while his business head was discussing what they believed were “unachievable targets.” 64% of the skills used in most jobs are projected to change by 2030 in India.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

The user recounted, “All of a sudden, a funny meme came into my mind, and I started smiling. The business head asked me why I was smiling, and I couldn’t think of anything. He asked again, ‘Are you listening to me?’ I said yes, but looking at his confused face, another meme came to my mind, and I couldn’t control my laugh.”

The employee’s reaction didn’t go unnoticed, and he was ultimately asked to leave the meeting. Later, HR called him in for a discussion with his manager and issued a formal warning for “unprofessional behavior.”

Take a look at the post:

While some found the situation relatable, many users condemned the employee’s actions. One Redditor wrote, “Deserved, I think, especially in this country. Thinking about a meme isn't wrong, but if you're dumb enough to actually laugh when your manager asks what's wrong, bro, you're just asking for trouble.”

Another user shared a personal trick to avoid such situations, commenting, “I always laugh out in serious situations but never did so in a professional setting. One trick that I use is to bite down hard on the side of my lower lip—it causes me a bit of pain but diverts my mind lol.”

Anoter commented, “They are right you are full day thinking about meme, You should not be selfish and think about me me full day You should think about your work family.”