Employee opens up about HR’s hybrid pitch turning into a five-day office reality: ‘HR is surprised too’

HRs often promise several things while hiring a candidate, but one employee’s recent experience has highlighted how those promises can sometimes differ from workplace reality after joining. During hiring, HR clearly communicated verbally that the role was hybrid. (Pexels/Representational Image)

An employee who recently joined a large services firm has shared concerns in a Reddit post after being hired for a role described as hybrid, but later finding it operated as a full-time office role.

According to the post, the employee moved from Bangalore to Pune for the job after being verbally assured during hiring that the position would follow a hybrid model with two to three days working from home.

“During hiring, HR clearly communicated verbally that the role was hybrid (2–3 days in office),” the caption of the post reads.

However, on the first day, the manager and teammates reportedly told the employee that this specific team works from the office five days a week.

Also Read: Developer claims Singapore startup has not paid salary for over three months: ‘Tried messaging my manager’

Expectation vs workplace reality: The working hours were typically from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, with staff expected to stay longer if evening meetings were scheduled.

The arrangement was described as simply how the team functions rather than as a flexible policy.

The employee later approached HR, who reportedly said she was surprised to learn about the situation and would discuss it with the manager.

“I spoke to HR a week later, she said she is surprised too, knowing this, because people in such teams are actually hybrid or remote only,” the employee adds.

However, no changes followed. The manager even stated that there was no work-from-home option in the team and that employees who were not comfortable with the arrangement could leave.

The employee also described cultural differences within the team, which mainly consists of long-serving staff members who believe physical presence reflects productivity.

Also Read: Techie fears rejection after founder calls response to feedback a ‘red flag’