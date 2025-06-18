Employee turns week-long suspension into vacation after saying no to weekend work

In a twist that had the internet both chuckling and cheering, a Reddit user shared how a disciplinary action from their workplace turned into an unexpected holiday. The employee, who goes by the handle ‘sufyrizz’ on Reddit, posted a short but striking account of how they were suspended for simply declining to work over the weekend — and how they made the most of it. Suspended for saying no to weekend work, an employee went on vacation instead.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The post, which quickly gained traction on the platform, reads:

“Yes I got suspended from work for a week just because I said NO to work on weekends. Update: got called to show up but I had already went on a vacay for a week. Just replied I will do as you said before.”

Check out the post here:

From suspension to self-care

The user’s decision to embrace their suspension and treat it as a vacation resonated with many across Reddit, sparking a flurry of supportive and witty reactions.

“You got a time-out from toxicity. Consider yourself lucky,” wrote one user.

Another chimed in, “Time to switch and permanently be suspended from such a toxic place,” suggesting the employee find a more respectful workplace altogether.

The discussion took a more strategic turn when a third commenter advised, “Update your CV and get a job in this week and show them your ability... If they ask you to serve notice, just remind them you were suspended for standing your ground. But yes, it’s time to move on.”

A sense of camaraderie was also evident, with another saying, “Consider yourself lucky. If I say no on weekends, they’ll add more work! I wish I’d get suspended too, lol.”

Others shared similar experiences of workplace pressure. One wrote, “Lucky ho bhai. When I refused weekend work, they created so much pressure that I had to resign.” Another user simply called it, “Crazy,” echoing the disbelief many felt about the situation.