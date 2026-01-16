Employee with US degree, 3-year FAANG experience struggles to find job in India

An employee who claimed to have pursued a master's degree in the US and then worked at a FAANG for 3 years said they are having difficulty finding a job in India. The individual wondered whether the two-year gap in their resume, due to being fired and eventually relocating to India, was the reason for the recruiters' silence. An employee who returned from the US shared a post on Reddit looking for advice on his professional life. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I moved back to India after completing my master's in the US and spending three years at a FAANG company. After being laid off, I returned expecting the transition to be fairly smooth, as I do not require sponsorship and have strong, hands-on experience working on a range of impactful projects. I previously worked in program management, and have been targeting big companies like FAANG and other MNCs in India. But so far, nothing has worked out. I have not received a single interview callback,” the Reddit user posted.

The individual continued, "There is a two year gap on my resume due to the layoff and relocation, and I am starting to wonder if that is what is hurting me the most. I expected my US and FAANG experience to carry weight, but that does not seem to be the case." The person continued that the entire journey has been extremely stressful and has led them to question what they are doing wrong.

“If anyone here has gone through something similar, especially moving back to India after working abroad, I would really appreciate any advice or perspective,” the Redditor posted and concluded.