Employee with US degree, 3-year FAANG experience struggles to find job in India
A Reddit user who claimed to have worked a FAANG job wondered what he could do to get a job in India.
An employee who claimed to have pursued a master's degree in the US and then worked at a FAANG for 3 years said they are having difficulty finding a job in India. The individual wondered whether the two-year gap in their resume, due to being fired and eventually relocating to India, was the reason for the recruiters' silence.
“I moved back to India after completing my master's in the US and spending three years at a FAANG company. After being laid off, I returned expecting the transition to be fairly smooth, as I do not require sponsorship and have strong, hands-on experience working on a range of impactful projects. I previously worked in program management, and have been targeting big companies like FAANG and other MNCs in India. But so far, nothing has worked out. I have not received a single interview callback,” the Reddit user posted.
The individual continued, “There is a two year gap on my resume due to the layoff and relocation, and I am starting to wonder if that is what is hurting me the most. I expected my US and FAANG experience to carry weight, but that does not seem to be the case.” The person continued that the entire journey has been extremely stressful and has led them to question what they are doing wrong.
“If anyone here has gone through something similar, especially moving back to India after working abroad, I would really appreciate any advice or perspective,” the Redditor posted and concluded.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “Had a similar experience, was working in the UK, was made redundant, looked out for jobs there, had VISA issues, moved back to India, found a job after 7-8 interviews. Market situation is not that bad tbh, but the competition is more and will have to settle for less salary as of now.”
Another added, “India is altogether a different beast when it comes to competition. Keep at it, don't get demotivated. Keep polishing your skills and upskill. All you need is one relevant role. Three years of experience is a sweet spot to be in, not entry level and also not very high expectations. Good luck!”
A third commented, “We are in a skill-based economy now, not a pedigree-based one anymore! Sorry, it sounds harsh, but it is what it is. You need to pivot to hardcore tech skills like AI, etc.” A fourth wrote, “Everything in India is via networking. Use LinkedIn to build your network and find your next job opportunity. You can’t afford to be out any longer. Just take what you can get. Consider project manager jobs.”
