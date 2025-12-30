Ex-FAANG employee leaves 56 LPA job to do PhD in maths, becomes a professor

A Reddit user shared the decision behind leaving a top tech firm job to pursue an academic career. The individual discussed on Reddit saving 85% of their ₹56 LPA salary but still feeling unhappy. Eventually, the Redditor decided to take a completely different route, pursuing a PhD in mathematics and then embarking on a career as a professor. The pictures were shared by the individual on Reddit. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“After my Bachelor's in CSE, I spent a year working at a FAANG company. On paper, it was the dream, but I wasn't happy. While my colleagues traveled and enjoyed the high-life, I found myself saving 85% of my salary simply because I had no desire to spend it. I felt out of place and, honestly, quite depressed. My heart just wasn't in the corporate world,” the Redditor wrote.

The individual reconnected with an old professor and then decided to pursue a PhD in mathematics. The Redditor recalled, “The last four years were hectic and demanding, but for the first time I was really content. Handling the stress felt thrilling. Contributing to the field felt infinitely more rewarding than working for corporate interests,” adding, “I recently applied for position as a Professor at the same university and got accepted.”

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “It's a real flex!! I'm happy for you, bro.” Another added, “I want to be a professor as well. It's my ultimate goal.”

A third expressed, “Awesome OP. I really admire your courage in leaving an already well-paying job. Can you also share the comparison of your salary and perks from earlier versus now? Though I am sure the in-hand salary would be significantly lower now, there may be some perks involved, right?” The OP responded, “Monthly is about 70k excluding allowances like in campus housing, medical and few grants for initial setup. Earlier it was 56LPA with usual corporate perks.”

A fourth posted, “Omg! Massive congratulations. I have always dreamed about it. You made it, boss. Teach the future well, please don’t use sticks, shoes or books to hit them. I suffered and hated my childhood. Once again, great flex!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)