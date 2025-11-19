Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
He quit TCS job and now earns 6x salary at FAANG company: ‘Your life can change’

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:04 pm IST

An employee shares his journey of salary growth from ₹15 lakh to ₹90 lakh in four years by switching from a service-based to a product-based company

An employee has revealed how he managed to grow his salary by six times in just four years. Sharing his income tax returns on Reddit as proof, the employee said he switched from TCS, a service-based company, to a product-based company to earn better. Eventually, after switching jobs two more times, he joined a FAANG company.

How one employee grew his salary to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakh in just four years. (Pexels/Representational Image)
How one employee grew his salary to 90 lakh in just four years. (Pexels/Representational Image)

FAANG is an acronym for five of the most influential American tech companies: Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

From TCS to FAANG

The employee said that at TCS, he was earning a little less than 15 lakh per annum.

“I started in service based companies. I worked hard. But the growth was slow… Most of the time it felt like I was only doing calls and tickets. One day I decided I want something better. So I started preparing for product based interviews,” wrote the man, who has a total of 15 years of work experience.

The ‘yes’ that changed everything

He started applying for interviews at product-based companies and faced many rejections.

Eventually, however, he was selected by one company. “That one yes changed everything. Better work. Better learning. Better money. Better confidence,” the man said.

Switching jobs took his salary from 15 LPA to almost 30 LPA. Then more job changes eventually took his salary to 90 lakh per annum at a FAANG company.

A word of advice

My income in the last 4.5 years. From WITCH to FAANG. Life changed faster than I expected.
byu/Physical-Camera inIndiaCareers

The employee advised people to take a chance. He said he was sharing his story to show that circumstances can change quickly for anyone if they keep trying.

“I am sharing this because many people feel stuck in the same place where I was. You may feel you cannot grow. You may feel others are lucky and you are not. But your life can change fast if you keep trying,” the person wrote on Reddit.

